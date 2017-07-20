State representative asking Charleston Co. School board to hold off on raise

A local state representative is asking the Charleston County School Board to hold off on giving itself a raise.

In a letter released on Thursday to Superintendent Gerrita Postlewaite, Rep. Wendell Gaillard says he agrees the board should get paid more, but that it should be regulated by law.

Board members currently get $25 dollars per meeting.

Gaillard says he'll file a bill again that would let the board get a monthly stipend, if they attend meetings.

The school board voted earlier this week to give itself a pay bump of $14,000 a year.

