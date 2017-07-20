Charleston PD searching for suspect in sexual exposure incident at Walmart

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect in a sexual exposure incident at a Lowcountry Walmart.

Authorities are searching for 57-year-old Ernest Adrian Larch of Somerset, Kentucky.

He's described as a white male, 5'8", 235 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say he's wanted in reference to a sexual exposure incident involving a juvenile that happened on Tuesday at the Walmart on 1231 Folly Rd. on James Island.

CPD officials said that during a conversation on Thursday, Larch had said that he was currently in Kentucky.

However police have also issued a BOLO for his vehicle with KY tags 446VRC in the event he is still in the Lowcountry.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, you are asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111.

