Kentucky man surrenders to Charleston PD in sexual exposure case

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A Kentucky man has surrendered to police in connection to a sexual exposure case at a Lowcountry Walmart. 

CPD officials say 57-year-old Ernest Adrian Larch of Somerset, Kentucky surrendered to investigators Monday morning.

"He was with his attorney when he surrendered," said Charles Francis with Charleston police."His bond is $35,000." 

Investigators say Larch was wanted in reference to a sexual exposure incident involving a juvenile that happened last Tuesday at the Walmart on 1231 Folly Rd. on James Island. 

