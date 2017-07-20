Kentucky man surrenders to Charleston PD in sexual exposure case

A Kentucky man has surrendered to police in connection to a sexual exposure case at a Lowcountry Walmart.

CPD officials say 57-year-old Ernest Adrian Larch of Somerset, Kentucky surrendered to investigators Monday morning.

"He was with his attorney when he surrendered," said Charles Francis with Charleston police."His bond is $35,000."

Investigators say Larch was wanted in reference to a sexual exposure incident involving a juvenile that happened last Tuesday at the Walmart on 1231 Folly Rd. on James Island.

