Kiawah Island home sells for $15 million

A home on Kiawah Island was sold for $15 million this week.

The property on Blue Heron Drive sits on almost 12 acres with over 15,000 square feet.

The property includes "a separate guest house, deep water dock, luxurious infinity pool, professional grade kitchen, and top of the line finishes throughout."

The home was designed by Shope Reno Wharton and built by Russ Cooper and Associates in 2005.

Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Reality was the broker in this sale.

According to a press release by the company, the sale sets a record for the highest price ever paid for an MLS, or multiple listing service, sale on Kiawah Island; the MLS is an online system used by real estate brokers to place new homes for sale.

