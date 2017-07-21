Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/20)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a K in a 4-1 win over Seattle The Holly Hill native is batting .254 with 16 HR's and 43 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 3-5 with 2 HR's, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored and a K in an 8-6 win over Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .298 with 26 HR's and 62 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .249 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 12-2 loss to Arizona. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 5.22 ERA and 28 K's in 29.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 5-0 loss to Pensacola. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .215 with 5 HR's and 20 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-2 win over Charlotte. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 3 holds, 1 save, a 2.92 ERA and 25 K's in 23.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 1-5 with a stolen base (3) and 2 K's in a . The Goose Creek alum is batting .286 with 4 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 3 K's in 6.2 innings.