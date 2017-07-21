SCDOT to meet with contractors responsible for painting Don Holt Bridge

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to meet with the contractors tasked with painting the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
A US Food Service truck is involved in a wreck on I-26 at mile marker 191.More >>
Charleston is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and growing bigger by the day.More >>
A home on Kiawah Island was sold for $15 million this week.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect in a sexual exposure incident at a Lowcountry Walmart.More >>
