SCDOT to meet with contractors responsible for painting Don Holt Bridge

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to meet with the contractors tasked with painting the Don Holt Bridge.

This comes after netting fell from the bridge Wednesday, causing it to be shut down for nearly 17 hours.

An SCDOT spokesperson said the investigation between contractors and engineers will begin to figure out what happened, how it happened, and why it happened.

Sources say all damages to the cars involved in the incident will be handled by SCDOT and the contractor.

