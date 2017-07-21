Quantcast

Tractor trailer crash on I-26 confirmed deadly

By Landon Boozer
RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A US Food Service truck is involved in a wreck on I-26 at mile marker 191.

One eastbound lane at the mile marker has shut down as a result.

According to Trooper Bob of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident is fatal.

This is a developing story.

