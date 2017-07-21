Victim identified in fatal I-26 tractor trailer crash

The truck driver who died in a Friday morning accident on I-26 has been identified.

Jonathan Jamison, 40, of Columbia, was killed when his truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an overpass at Mile Marker 192, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said.

One eastbound lane at the mile marker was shut down by the crash.

The death was ruled accidental.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the Highway Patrol are investigating.

