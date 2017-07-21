Reggae Nights Finale concert canceled because of inclement weather

Mystic Vibrations performed at Reggae Nights in 2016. (Source: Nathan Chaplain via Charleston County Park & Recreation Department)

Charleston County Parks officials say Friday night's Reggae Nights finale concert is canceled because of inclement weather.

The concert at James Island County Park was to have featured South Carolina-based Mystic Vibrations.

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission spokesperson Sarah Reynolds said excessive rain created standing water in the event area, forcing the cancellation.

Friday's concert was to have been the final Reggae Nights concert of the summer. The series will return in June 2018.

