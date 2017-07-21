N. Charleston Police seize guns, drugs in 2 separate incidents

Police say six people are facing charges after two overnight incidents in which drugs and weapons were recovered.

North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said the following people were charged:

Jevion Antonio Crawford of North Charleston - Unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana

Andre Moore, Jr. of Charleston - Failure to stop for blue lights, equipment violation

Dante Ray, Jr. of Goose Creek - Unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm during commission of a violent crime, trafficking heroin, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Tyrik Smalls of North Charleston - Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, trafficking heroin, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Rodney Santonio Rivers of North Charleston - Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, trafficking heroin, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Alexander Jamal Reid, Jr. of North Charleston - Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, trafficking heroin, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In the first incident, members of the police Gang Intervention Team initiated a traffic stop on Rivers Avenue near Aviation Avenue shortly before 8 a.m., Pryor said.

The driver initially failed to stop, resulting in a brief pursuit at the end of Wren Street, he said. Police say the vehicle was occupied by four people, and that one of the rear seat passengers, identified as Crawford, got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Crawford was quickly apprehended and found to be in possession of a .40-caliber Glock handgun which had 10 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, Pryor said.

A records search indicated the firearm was stolen from Charleston County, he said.

In the second incident, which took place shortly before 11 p.m., officers were performing a welfare check on a resident on Quest Drive when they observed drug activity, Pryor said.

Police said they saw a car parked in front of the house with four people sitting inside. When police made contact with them, the passengers exited the vehicle, leaving the driver, identified as Ray, inside the car, police say.

Officers smelled a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Ray to exit the vehicle, but Ray refused to comply, then pulled forward and turned into the driveway, police say.

They say Ray got out of the car and began walking toward the house and ignored commands to stop because he was being detained because of the smell of illegal drugs. Officers followed him inside the home where a brief struggle ensued until officers were able to detain him, Pryor said.

Officers also detained Smalls, Rivers and Reid, the three people they say were passengers in Ray's vehicle.

Police say they could see, in plain view, a handgun lying on the floorboard and several baggies containing a white powder substance. Pryor said a search of the vehicle turned up three handguns, extended magazines and several small plastic baggies containing Heroin and Cocaine.

Pryor said the Glock was confirmed stolen out of Berkeley County and another handgun was located in the backyard where the driver had run before being detained was confirmed stolen out of North Charleston.

