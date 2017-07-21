Police: No suspects identified after noose found outside councilman's home

Charleston Police increased their presence in a downtown neighborhood where a noose was found outside a Charleston City Council member's home.

Police responded Sunday morning to the Broad Street home of council member Michael Seekings where told officers he found a rope tied into a noose hanging from a tree in front of his home, an incident report states.

Seekings said the rope had been tied approximately 10 to 12 feet up into the tree, leading him to believe it was an intentional act, the report states.

Seekings told police had already taken the rope out of the tree before contacting them.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or suspects for this incident and have not determined whether the noose represented a threat against Seekings, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

After speaking with residents in the area, police say nothing of concern was reported before the incident or since it occurred.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD detective.

