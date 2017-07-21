Police: No suspects identified after noose found outside councilman's home

Goose Creek Police say they have arrested the suspect in a restaurant robbery who was shown on surveillance video wearing a hard hat during the incident.More >>
Police say six people are facing charges after two overnight incidents in which drugs and weapons were recovered.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating what caused a netting to collapse from the Don Holt Bridge Wednesday, damaging vehicles and shutting down part of I-526 for hours.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to meet with the contractors tasked with painting the Don Holt Bridge.
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a suspicious death reported Friday morning.
The truck driver who died in a Friday morning accident on I-26 has been identified.
