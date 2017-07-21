N. Charleston Police investigating suspicious death

North Charleston Police say they are investigating a suspicious death reported Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Avenue to a report of a possible body in a yard, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Police discovered a dead man who appeared to have been shot.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office is working to identify the victim and the manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation, Pryor said.

