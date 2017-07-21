N. Charleston police investigating suspicious death as a homicide

North Charleston police announced Friday night they are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Avenue Friday morning to a report of a possible body in a yard, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Police discovered a deceased man who appeared to have been shot.

According to a report, the victim was wearing socks, no shoes, jeans that were down past his knees, boxer shorts and no shirt.

NCPD officials say a canvas of the area was conducted where shell casings, blood and a pair of black shoes were located in the area of another home down the street.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office is working to identify the victim and the manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation, Pryor said.

