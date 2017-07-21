Federal officials offering reward for info after bald eagle nest destroyed in Goose Creek

Federal and state officials are looking for information after a bald eagle nest was destroyed in Goose Creek.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the active nest was destroyed in June and was in an area which was being logged near the junction of Crowfield Boulevard and Corporate Parkway.

The service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a successful prosecution in the case.

Anyone with information about the destruction of the bald eagle nest or any information related to this investigation is urged to contact Resident Agent in Charge John Elofson at 404-763-7959 x222; Special Agent Jimmy Barna at 404-763-7959 x233; or SCDNR Dispatch 1-800-922-5431. (game wardens Thomas Spann or Bill Bense).

Service officials also released the following information:

Bald eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. This act prohibits take, where take is defined as "pursue, shoot, shoot at, poison, wound, kill, capture, trap, collect, destroy, molest or disturb". The Service defines disturb as "to agitate or bother a bald or golden eagle to the degree that causes, or is likely to cause, based on the best scientific information available, (1) injury to an eagle,(2) a decrease in its productivity, by substantially interfering with normal breeding, feeding, or sheltering behavior, or ( 3) nest abandonment, by substantially interfering with normal breeding, feeding, or sheltering behavior."

In addition, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act outlines the prohibitions regarding the taking of any migratory bird or any part, nest, or egg, except as permitted by regulation.

Bald eagles are also listed in South Carolina as a state threatened species (and receive state protection as a nongame species.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.