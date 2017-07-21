Report: Mt. Pleasant tap water clear of pesticides, herbicides

A report from a third-party lab concluded there were no pesticides or herbicides found in Mount Pleasant tap water.

A South Bend, Indiana, lab tested 10 samples of water collected from residents and businesses served by Mount Pleasant Waterworks amid concerns posted to social media about the quality of drinking water, MPW spokesperson Dionna Ebeling said.

Included among the samples were those from homes of customers who contacted MPG indicating they received positive results after using home testing kits.

Tests looked for more than 200 analytes, including pesticides, herbicides and other organic compounds, including the compound Naled, which was brought up as a concern at a July 10 community meeting.

No pesticides or herbicides, including Naled, were detected, Ebeling said. The results are consistent with historical data has indicated, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

