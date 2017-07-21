Dispatch: DOT responding to Don Holt after receiving calls about sagging tarp

Emergency dispatch officials say SCDOT crews are responding to the Don Holt Bridge after receiving multiple calls about the tarp on the top of the bridge.

Officials with dispatch say drivers have called concerned about sagging nets in the area where a tarp fell two days ago.

SCDOT spokesman James Law said contractors are inspecting the tarp and said it has stayed put from its position Thursday, adding there is no extra sagging since then. Law said engineers and law enforcement are monitoring it to make sure it doesn't sag any further.

Currently, traffic is not being impacted.

On Wednesday, netting and cables collapsed as heavy storms moved through the area.

The netting was on the bridge because of maintenance being performed on it, according to authorities.

