RiverDogs Frawley is Promoted to High-A

After joining the Yankees in a trade that had the right-hander swap clubhouses mid-series from the Pirates affiliated West Virginia Power, reliever Matt Frawley is on his way up with his new organization. The Yankees have announced that Frawley has been called up to High-A Tampa after joining the RiverDogs a month ago.

Frawley becomes the sixth member of the Charleston staff to move up to the Florida State League after joining the RiverDogs in mid-June. After being acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh, Frawley quickly became a stellar addition to an already top-notch Charleston bullpen. With the two teams this season, the Elk Grove Village, IL native has posted a 5-1 record with a 1.40 ERA in 28 appearances. Frawley leads all pitchers in the SAL circuit with at least 50 innings tossed this season.

The Pirates drafted Frawley in the 17th round of the 2016 draft out of Purdue and he was immediately assigned to the Pirates Class-A Short Season team where he posted a 3-1 record with a 4.18 ERA. He saw action in one game with the Power going three innings and allowing just one hit with two strike outs. He was announced as the player to be named later on June 14 in the trade that sent Johnny Barbato to Pittsburgh.

The RiverDogs also regain infielder Oswaldo Cabrera back to their roster after the 18-year-old spent time down in Class-A Short Season Staten Island. Cabrera started 2017 up with Charleston and was one of six teenagers that began the season with the RiverDogs. The Venezuelan infielder hit .208 (35-168) with two home runs and 25 RBI’s in 49 games with Charleston prior to being sent down.

The Venezuelan native was signed when he was 17 years old and spent his first season (2016) with the DSL Yankees, GCL Yankees and Pulaski. Among the three teams he hit .345/.396/523 with 15 doubles, four homers and 25 RBI’s.

Among other moves, outfielder Ben Ruta has been assigned to the seven-day disabled list and Pablo Olivares will get his first chance in Class-A Charleston after spending the past two and a half seasons in Rookie Ball with the DSL, GCL and Pulaski. This season with Pulaski, the 19-year-old Venezuelan has hit .363/495/488 with one home run and eight RBI’s in 23 games played.