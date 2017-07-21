Claims process in place for drivers with damage from Don Holt tarp

Crews working to clear the netting from the bridge. (Source: SCDOT)

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has established a claims process for drivers who had damage related to the incident where the tarp fell on the Don Holt Bridge.

SCDOT says it's working to gather all the facts related to the incident. Officials say the are working with the contractor to establish the claims process.

To file a claim you can contact Leonard Insurance Services via fax, email, or telephone through the following information.

Include the following in your claim:

Claim number GL007454

Vehicle owner’s name, address, and contact phone number

Vehicle description

Damage description

SCDOT released a statement saying, "SCDOT apologizes for inconveniences caused by the incident and would like thank the public for its patience during clearing operations in order to reopen the bridge and ensure the safety of the traveling public."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.