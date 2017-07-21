New apartment complex headed for Mount Pleasant gets the green light

A judge gave the stamp of approval on a settlement between the Town of Mount Pleasant and Middle Street Partners. Middle Street is the developer planning to build a new apartment complex on the intercoastal highway.More >>
SCDOT crews are monitoring the Don Holt Bridge after receiving multiple calls about the tarp on the top of the bridge.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has established a claims process for drivers who had damage related to the incident where the tarp fell on the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
Berkeley County deputies say the woman charged in the armed robbery of a Goose Creek restaurant Wednesday attempted to rob a Ladson restaurant a day later.More >>
Lab tests show there are no pesticides or herbicides in drinking water from Charleston and Mount Pleasant, water utilities announced Friday.More >>
