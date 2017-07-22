Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/21)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a run scored in a 5-1 win over Seattle The Holly Hill native is batting .254 with 16 HR's and 43 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-3 with a double (15), a walk and an RBI in a 13-3 loss to Cleveland. The Stratford alum is batting .302 with 26 HR's and 63 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-4 with 2 doubles (16), a run scored and a K in a 6-5 loss to Arizona. The Stratford alum is batting .250 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 3-1 loss to Miami. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 5.22 ERA and 28 K's in 29.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 14-3 win over Pensacola. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .215 with 5 HR's and 20 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 2 K's in a 6-4 win over Ft. Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 3 holds, 1 save, a 2.70 ERA and 27 K's in 25.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 2-4 with 2 stolen bases (5) and 2 runs scored in a 7-5 win over AZL White Sox . The Goose Creek alum is batting .320 with 4 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 1.2 innings giving up 2 hits, 2 runs with 3 walks and 2 K's vs. AZL Indians. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 5 K's in 8.1 innings.