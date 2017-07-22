SLED INVESTIGATING INMATE DEATH

Coast Guard Charleston and Isle of Palms Fire are responding to a boat in distress near Dewees Inlet. Coast Guard officials got the call around 12:05 a.m. that a thirty-six foot vessel was taking on water. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
New motions were filed on Friday in the case of Michael Slager the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in 2015.
Sen. Tim Scott is reintroducing a bill named after Walter Scott the man shot and killed by a North Charleston police officer back in 2015.
North Charleston investigators announced Friday night they are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
