SLED INVESTIGATING INMATE DEATH

SLED INVESTIGATING INMATE DEATH

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Charleston county deputies are cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division after an inmate was found dead.

Deputies say the inmate was found dead by a detention deputy last night shortly before 6 p.m. at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

This is a developing story.

Check back later for details. 

