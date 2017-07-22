Quantcast

SLED investigating inmate death at Charleston Co. jail - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

SLED investigating inmate death at Charleston Co. jail

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP

Charleston County deputies are cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after an inmate was found dead.

Deputies say the inmate was found dead by a detention deputy Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said they were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. about the death. Crime scene and regional gents were there for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly