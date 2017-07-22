SLED investigating inmate death at Charleston Co. jail

Charleston County deputies are cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after an inmate was found dead.

Deputies say the inmate was found dead by a detention deputy Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said they were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. about the death. Crime scene and regional gents were there for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.