SCDOT releases insurance claim information for those affected by Don Holt incident

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has released a statement that contains information for those affected by the Don Holt incident to file an insurance claim.

SCDOT continues to trace the series of events and actions taken leading to the unprecedented failure of the paint containment system on the Don Holt bridge on Wednesday.

Once the review is complete, SCDOT says they will provide a full and complete analysis including timelines and any corrective actions that are being implemented.

"Every effort is being made to complete our review as thoroughly as possible. We again apologize for any inconvenience that this incident created and are committed to making the citizens who experienced damage whole.” Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin said.

As the agency continues its review of events leading up to the incident, agency officials have worked with the contractor to establish a claims process for those motorists who experienced damage related to the incident.

To file a claim, contact Leonard Insurance Services via fax, email, or telephone as noted below with the following information:

Fax: 614-887-1862

Email: michelle.myers@stateauto.com

Phone: 614-917-4741

Claim number GL007454

Vehicle owner’s name, address, and contact phone number

Vehicle description

Damage description

