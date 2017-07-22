SCDOT releases insurance claim information for those affected by Don Holt incident

Charleston county deputies are cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division after an inmate was found dead.More >>
Charleston county deputies are cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division after an inmate was found dead.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has released a statement that contains information for those affected by the Don Holt incident to file an insurance claim.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has released a statement that contains information for those affected by the Don Holt incident to file an insurance claim.More >>
Sen. Tim Scott is reintroducing a bill named after the man shot and killed by a North Charleston police officer back in 2015.More >>
Sen. Tim Scott is reintroducing a bill named after the man shot and killed by a North Charleston police officer back in 2015.More >>
New motions were filed on Friday in the case of Michael Slager the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in 2015.More >>
New motions were filed on Friday in the case of Michael Slager the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in 2015.More >>
Coast Guard Charleston and Isle of Palms Fire are responding to a boat in distress near Dewees Inlet. Coast Guard officials got the call around 12:05 a.m. that a thirty-six foot vessel was taking on water. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
Coast Guard Charleston and Isle of Palms Fire are responding to a boat in distress near Dewees Inlet. Coast Guard officials got the call around 12:05 a.m. that a thirty-six foot vessel was taking on water. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>