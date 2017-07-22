Orangeburg deputies: Warrant scam targeting residents

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office want to warn Orangeburg County residents about a scam using the OCSO's name.

An individual is targeting seniors with threats that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The scammer states a $500 payment to him will negate that warrant.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the call is a scam.

"No charge can be dropped by a simple payment. No matter how much the money.? In other words, a trillion dollars won't get a warrant dropped." Ravenell said.

The caller has been giving potential victims the name of Davey Williams and is calling from (803) 310-3988, the Sheriff said.

If anyone receives a call that sounds suspicious, contact the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

