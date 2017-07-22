FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle collision on Wando Bridge closes two lanes

A traffic collision on Interstate 526 has forced closed two lanes, police say.

Two right lanes are closed on the Wando Bridge, one mile east of exit 24.

The incident involves three vehicles, police say.

At this time, injuries are unknown.

3 car collision Wando bridge eastbound, far right lane is blocked. @MPPDCowdrey is on scene. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/oicfubbjCS — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) July 22, 2017

