FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle collision on Wando Bridge closes two lanes

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A traffic collision on Interstate 526 has forced closed two lanes, police say.

Two right lanes are closed on the Wando Bridge, one mile east of exit 24.

The incident involves three vehicles, police say.

At this time, injuries are unknown.

