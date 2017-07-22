FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Portions of Don Holt Bridge to close Saturday night to remove tarp

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will shut down portions of the Don Holt Bridge to take down all of the tarp and netting on Saturday night.

This removal comes after the tarp fell down Wednesday afternoon, leaving several cars trapped and causing major traffic jams.

The tarp was used while contractors were painting the bridge.

Starting at 9 p.m., one lane in each direction will be closed until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The lane closures will continue every night until all of the tarp and netting is down.

SCDOT officials released a statement Saturday saying they're still working to find out exactly what caused the netting to fall. Officials say they plan to release a full analysis once the investigation is complete.

