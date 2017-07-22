Liberty Hill churches on a mission to fight crime, gun violence

Several churches on Liberty Hill, in North Charleston, are on a mission to fight crime and gun violence.

Five churches in the community came together and formed the group Community Churches Coalition. It's made up of Charity Baptist, Royal Baptist, St. Peter's AME, Little Bethel Pentecostal Holiness, and Abyssibia Baptist churches.

They held a free fish fry today with several activities for the entire family in efforts to encourage peace.

There was also a memorial to remember the lives lost and activities for children and the entire family.

So far, there has been more than 20 homicides in North Charleston this year.

Liberty Hill is North Charleston's oldest community, they were established in 1871.

