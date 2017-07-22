Vermont felony escape suspect captured in Berkeley County

A man who was wanted for felony escape in Vermont was captured by Berkeley County deputies Saturday morning.

Joshua L. Brissette was taken into custody and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await extradition to Vermont.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office answered a disturbance call at a Westminster Boulevard address in unincorporated Goose Creek.

During the call, the female on scene advised that the male involved in the disturbance was wanted out of state.

A records check showed that Brissette was wanted for felony escape by the Vermont Department of Corrections, according to deputies.

The original charges for Brissette's incarceration were: domestic assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and DUI.

The circumstances surrounding his escape are unknown at this time.

