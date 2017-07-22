Charleston PD looking for missing man suffering from Alzheimer's

City of Charleston Police are looking for a man who is suffering from Alzheimer's.

Police are looking for John Wallace Haddon, 62.

Haddon was last seen in the area of Beechwood Drive and Ashley River Road on Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a green or coral shirt.

Haddon is described as being six feet tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, and having grey hair and blue eyes. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, police say.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Haddon should notify the on duty CPD Central Detective at (843) 743-7200.

