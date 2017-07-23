Guns, drugs seized in three separate N. Charleston incidents within 24 hours

Authorities say that guns and drugs have been seized in three separate incidents in North Charleston in a 24-hour time period.

Those three incidents have left five men behind bars.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, members of the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the area of Forest Hills when they observed a black Chevrolet Impala traveling on Foxwood Drive towards Dorchester Road.

The vehicle was observed to have illegal window tinting and a traffic stop was conducted by officers.

Police made contact with the driver and two occupants, when police say they recognized a strong odor of Marijuana.

Officers say they found, in the drivers lap, a torn open plastic bag along with loose green plant material consistent with marijuana.

At that time, the driver and all occupants were detained and a probable cause search of the vehicle was done.

Inside the center console, Officers located a loaded .357 Ruger Blackhawk Revolver which the driver stated he bought from a guy for $150 dollars, according to police.

Officers also located, inside a natural void on the front driver’s side dashboard, approximately 105 grams of Marijuana, 16.7 grams of Cocaine Base, 34 grams of Cocaine, 120 Xanax pills, and 10 MDMA pills.

The driver stated that the gun and all of the narcotics were his, police say.

Dante Marquette Ray, 27, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Cocaine Base, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Schedule II Narcotic, PWID Marijuana, PWID MDMD, and three charges of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

According to police, Ray was just arrested on July 21 for Unlawful Carry, Poss. of a Stolen Firearm, Poss. of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Trafficking Heroin, and PWID Cocaine.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Bailey Drive in reference to a man beating on a door armed with a handgun.

Officers made contact with the man walking from the side of the house into the front yard and detained him without incident.

Located in his front waistband was a black Semi-automatic 9mm handgun loaded with twelve rounds, according to police. The firearm was not stolen.

Julius Washington III, 45, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol and Unlawful Possession of a Pistol by a Felon in addition to Trespassing.

Washington was recently arrested on July 15 for an altercation at the residence and was placed on trespass notice.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, members of the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the Chicora Cherokee community when officers observed a white Chevrolet Malibu stopped in the oncoming traffic lane on Leland Street between Spruill Avenue and North Carolina Avenue.

When officers approached the vehicle, it suddenly pulled off the roadway and into the front yard of a residence on Leland Street, reports say. Once officers passed by, the vehicle accelerated back out on Leland Street. Officers were then able to make a traffic stop.

Officers say they saw the rear passengers and the front passenger making hurried movements inside the passenger compartment. Officers ordered the occupants to stop reaching and to place their hands out the window.

All occupants in the vehicle complied and at that point officers observed a male subject holding a bag of marijuana in his left hand. He was ordered to drop it and he complied.

All occupants were removed from the vehicle and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

During that search officers located one handgun in the rear driver’s seat map pocket, a second handgun in the rear passenger’s seat map pocket, and a third handgun under the front passenger’s seat.

One handgun was a .22 LR caliber Walther P22 with an attached laser sight and was reported stolen through Berkley County Sheriff’s Office. A second handgun was a 9mm Taurus 24/7 G2C with one round chambered and twelve more in the magazine. The third handgun was a .380 caliber Bersa Thunder 380 and was reported stolen through North Charleston Police Department.

Malik Joseph Cooper, 18, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun.

Daron Devonte Portee, 21, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Darrell Jerome Walker, 24, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Cooper, Portee, and Walker each claimed ownership of the weapon found where they had individually been seated, according to reports.

