Quantcast

Charleston Co. deputies investigating home invasion - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Co. deputies investigating home invasion

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a home invasion, they say.

The invasion is in the 7500 block of Tedder Street in North Charleston.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly