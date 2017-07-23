RiverDogs back in the win column against BlueClaws

The RiverDogs jumped out to an early two-run lead in the first inning, and David Sosebee closed out a 3-2 win with a four-out save as Charleston rebounded from their first back-to-back losses of the second half to even the series at a game apiece with Lakewood on Sunday evening in front of 3,986 at Joe Riley Park.

The RiverDogs snapped back to their winning ways against one of the league’s best pitchers, Nick Fanti, exacting revenge from a no-hit loss on Monday in Lakewood when the Smithtown, N.Y. native fanned 12 RiverDogs hitters in his last start.

Charleston’s (54-45, 20-9) Alexander Vargas made his second start and tossed six innings of two run ball, but kept the Lakewood (53-47, 13-17) bats quiet until the sixth. The 19-year-old Dominican native struck out three batters with no walks.

Unlike last time they saw him, the RiverDog’s offense knocked around Fanti right away in the first inning. Second baseman Diego Castillo walked then quickly advanced to third on a single from designated hitter Brandon Wagner. Birthday boy Isiah Gilliam singled bringing in Castillo. Center fielder Estevan Florial singled to load the bases before third baseman Mandy Alvarez singled to drive in Wagner from third.

Lakewood tied it in the sixth. Shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa tripled to right field then scored on an RBI ground out by center fielder Mickey Moniak. First baseman Darick Hall homered for his league-leading 19th of the season to left to pull the game even.

Charleston regained the lead in the seventh brining in their third run of the game off Lakewood reliever Jake Kelzer (0-2, 1.29). Shortstop Hoy Jun Park walked with one out then advanced to third on a single from Castillo. Wagner gave the RiverDogs the go-ahead with an RBI ground out to first.

The RiverDogs bullpen proved to be stellar once again as Luis Cedeno (3-0) came in for relief of Vargas to start the seventh and collected his third win of the season. Sosebee worked a four-out save for his seventh of the season.



