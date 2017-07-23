Body recovered from Stono River during search for missing girl

Multiple agencies are searching for the 11-year-old girl. (Source: Live 5)

Authorities say they recovered a body while searching for a child who disappeared Sunday night while swimming in the Stono River.

Crews made the discovery at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday, shortly after resuming a search that had been delayed by deteriorating weather conditions.

St. John's Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer said the body was discovered just north of the Limehouse Bridge and does match the description of an 11-year-old who disappeared Sunday night.

The Charleston County coroner will confirm the identity, he said.

At 12:40 p.m., crews resumed the search, approximately 70 minutes after deteriorating weather conditions forced them to suspend operations.

Bad weather conditions temporarily halt search for missing 11-year-old girl on Stono River #chsnews pic.twitter.com/SSdWawQW67 — Brad Streicher Live5 (@bradrstreicher) July 24, 2017

The Limehouse Boat Landing remained closed while the search continued.

Multiple agencies responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of a possible distressed swimmer in the Stono River near the Limehouse Bridge and Boat Landing, Kunitzer said. He said the girl was reportedly swimming near popular Stono River sandbar when she was overcome by the river's current.

The identity of the girl has not yet been released.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units call off their search a little after midnight Monday, saying they would wait for daylight hours to continue searching for the child.

Stono River search has been suspended due to impending weather and current shift. Search will resume in daylight hours. — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) July 24, 2017

According to St. John's Fire officials, the search was suspended at midnight due to impending weather and tidal shift. Multiple agencies and marine units will continue to searching Monday morning.

Multiple agencies still searching Stono River for missing 11-year old. Nine marine units in the water. Joint command post established. pic.twitter.com/FV5jYMbaIB — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) July 24, 2017

CCSO's Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units are searching the Stono River near the Limehouse Bridge for a missing 11 year old. — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 24, 2017

STJFD, CFD, U.S Coast Guard, CCSO, CPD, Chas Co Rescue on scene Limehouse Boat Landing searching for missing 11-year old. — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) July 24, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

