Rescue units, Coast Guard searching Stono River for missing 11-year-old

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are responding to a reported drowning on John's Island, according to dispatch.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units are searching the Stono River for a missing 11-year-old.

The incident is near the Limehouse Boat Landing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

