Rescue units, Coast Guard searching Stono River for missing 11-year-old

Authorities are responding to a reported drowning on John's Island, according to dispatch.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units are searching the Stono River for a missing 11-year-old.

The incident is near the Limehouse Boat Landing.

CCSO's Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units are searching the Stono River near the Limehouse Bridge for a missing 11 year old. — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 24, 2017

STJFD, CFD, U.S Coast Guard, CCSO, CPD, Chas Co Rescue on scene Limehouse Boat Landing searching for missing 11-year old. — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) July 24, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

