Rescue units, Coast Guard searching Stono River for missing 11-year-old

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are responding to a reported drowning on John's Island, according to dispatch.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units are searching the Stono River for a missing 11-year-old.

The incident is near the Limehouse Boat Landing.

According to St. John's Fire officials, the search was suspended at midnight due to impending weather and tidal shift. Multiple agencies and marine units will continue to searching Monday morning. 

The Limehouse Boat Landing will remain closed until further notice. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

