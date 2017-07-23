Rescue units, Coast Guard searching Stono River for missing 11-year-old

Authorities are responding to a reported drowning on John's Island, according to dispatch.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units are searching the Stono River for a missing 11-year-old.

The incident is near the Limehouse Boat Landing.

According to St. John's Fire officials, the search was suspended at midnight due to impending weather and tidal shift. Multiple agencies and marine units will continue to searching Monday morning.

The Limehouse Boat Landing will remain closed until further notice.

Multiple agencies still searching Stono River for missing 11-year old. Nine marine units in the water. Joint command post established. pic.twitter.com/FV5jYMbaIB — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) July 24, 2017

CCSO's Marine Patrol, Coast Guard and Rescue units are searching the Stono River near the Limehouse Bridge for a missing 11 year old. — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 24, 2017

STJFD, CFD, U.S Coast Guard, CCSO, CPD, Chas Co Rescue on scene Limehouse Boat Landing searching for missing 11-year old. — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) July 24, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

