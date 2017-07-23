Deputies investigating traffic accident fatality in Ravenel, road closed

Charleston County deputies are working a traffic accident fatality in Ravenel, they say.

The accident took place in the 8100 block of Old Jacksonboro near Highway 174.

At this time, the road is closed to traffic.

CCSO working a wreck with fatality in the area of 8168 Old Jacksonboro near Hwy 174. Road is closed to traffic at this time. — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 24, 2017

