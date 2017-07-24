Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/23)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a HR, 2 RBI and a run scored in a 6-4 win over Seattle. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 17 HR's and 45 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk and a K in an 8-3 loss to Cleveland. The Stratford alum is batting .299 with 27 HR's and 64 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 6-2 win over Arizona. The Stratford alum is batting .250 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 6-3 win over Miami. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA and 31 K's in 31.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and a K in a 4-2 win over Pensacola. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .215 with 6 HR's and 22 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-2 win over Ft. Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 3 holds, 1 save, a 2.70 ERA and 27 K's in 25.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - No game . The Goose Creek alum is batting .286 with 4 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Game PPD. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 5 K's in 8.1 innings.