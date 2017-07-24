Calhoun Street reopen to traffic after disabled tractor-trailer towed

Charleston Police say Calhoun Street has reopened to traffic after a broken down tractor-trailer blocked the roadway.

At 1:16 p.m., a tweet from Charleston Police indicated the roadway was reopened.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said the vehicle, located at Calhoun and Rutledge Streets, was blocking two westbound lanes of Calhoun Street from Rutledge to Ashley Avenue. A towing company was on its way to the scene and authorities hoped to have the scene clear within about an hour.

