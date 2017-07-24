Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Disabled tractor-trailer closes lanes downt - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Disabled tractor-trailer closes lanes downtown

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police are working to remove a broken down tractor-trailer in downtown Charleston.

The vehicle is located at Calhoun and Rutledge Streets and two westbound lanes of Calhoun Street, from Rutledge to Ashley Avenue, are closed, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Crews are expected to tow the truck out soon.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly