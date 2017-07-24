Police: Traffic stops lead to 3 arrests, seizure of guns, drugs

North Charleston Police charged three men and recovered guns and drugs during traffic stops Sunday and early Monday.

Anthony Hamilton, of Moncks Corner, is charged with unlawful carry, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, unlawful conduct towards a child, and possession of marijuana after a Sunday afternoon traffic stop, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Jaquan Green, of North Charleston, is arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and Fernando Francisco Jr., of Awendaw, is charged with simple possession after a stop early Monday, Pryor said.

In the first incident, members of the Special Assignment Team stopped a red 2011 Ford Taurus because illegal window tenting at Constitution Avenue at Ranger Drive, Pryor said.

Guns and drugs seized during traffic stops. https://t.co/cTnAv9LR66 pic.twitter.com/9OzCdVO2O2 — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) July 24, 2017

Police say there were three children in the backseat, one of whom had a book bag on her lap. While officers spoke with the driver, they say the front seat passenger appeared to be attempting to conceal an object in his right rear pocket and was then removed from the vehicle.

Police say the man, identified as Hamilton, continued his attempts to conceal something in his right rear pocket despite repeated orders to stop. After a brief struggle, Hamilton was detained and officers found a Crown Royal bag in his right rear pocket, Pryor said. That bag contained a plastic bag with approximately 6.5 grams of Cocaine base and another plastic bag containing approximately .9 grams of Marijuana, police say.

During the subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located a .40-caliber Glock Model 22 handgun with an extended magazine in the front pocket of the black book bag on the juvenile’s lap, Pryor said. That handgun had 12 rounds in the magazine and was reported stolen through NCPD, according to a report.

The juveniles were released to their mother, Pryor said.

In the second incident, officers pulled over a black Nissan Armada in the area of Patriots Boulevard and Oakleaf Drive shortly after midnight Monday because it was operating without tail lights, he said.

Police say they smelled the odor of Marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle, and the occupants of the vehicle were removed and both attempted to flee on foot.

Police say one of them discarded two baggies containing approximately two ounces of marijuana and the other was found to be in possession of a baggie containing approximately one ounce of marijuana.

Pryor said a search of the vehicle revealed a stolen Smith and Wesson Pistol, loaded with one in the chamber, tucked under the driver seat.

The driver was given a warning for the equipment violation.

