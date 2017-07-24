Quantcast

Man flown to hospital after accidentally chopping foot with axe - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Man flown to hospital after accidentally chopping foot with axe

Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A man was transported to the hospital after emergency officials say he accidentally chopped his foot with an axe while working at a yard in Colleton County. 

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say the incident happened Sunday afternoon at a home on Beavers Pass Road south of Smoaks. 

"Once on scene, the crew controlled the bleeding and bandaged the wound," CCFR officials said. 

The 63-year-old man was then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly