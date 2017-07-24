Man flown to hospital after accidentally chopping foot with axe

A man was transported to the hospital after emergency officials say he accidentally chopped his foot with an axe while working at a yard in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say the incident happened Sunday afternoon at a home on Beavers Pass Road south of Smoaks.

"Once on scene, the crew controlled the bleeding and bandaged the wound," CCFR officials said.

The 63-year-old man was then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

