CCSO: Two people dead after car accident in Ravenel

Two people died in a car accident in Ravenel this past Sunday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Jacksonboro Road and Highway 174 to investigate a report of a fatal car accident.

Deputies say they learned a Honda Accord was traveling at a high rate of speed on Old Jacksonboro Road, and for unknown reasons ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

"As a result, both occupants in the vehicle died on scene from their injuries," CCSO officials said.

The sheriff’s office and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation.

The deceased have not been identified.

