Coroner identifies brothers killed in Charleston Co. car accident

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who died in a car accident.

Authorities say 51-year-old Kenneth Wiggins of Ravenel and 61-year-old Anthony Wiggins of Adams Run died in a single vehicle traffic accident on Old Jacksonboro Road in Adams Run Sunday night.

"They were pronounced deceased at the scene," said Deputy Anita Hasert with the coroner's office."Their deaths are due to injuries sustained in the accident."

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Jacksonboro Road and Highway 174 to investigate a report of a fatal car accident.

Deputies say they learned a Honda Accord was traveling at a high rate of speed on Old Jacksonboro Road, and for unknown reasons ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

"As a result, both occupants in the vehicle died on scene from their injuries," CCSO officials said.

The sheriff’s office and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation.

