Teachers group rates CCSD leadership 'ineffective'

A teacher advocacy organization claims the Charleston County School Board and its superintendent are "ineffective."

The Charleston Teacher Alliance released the results Monday of the 2017 leadership survey that asked more than 1,000 Charleston County teachers to rate the district's leadership.

The survey states Supt. Dr. Gerrita Postlewait was rated "ineffective" with an average score of 1.41 out of 4. That rating included an even lower mark, a 1.28 rating, for "seeking teacher's input... before making important decisions."

"While Dr. Postlewait was graded as 'ineffective,' teachers feel good about her recent willingness to listen to us and bring us to the table to help make our district the best it can possibly be," CTA Director Jody Stallings said. "Her support for the Teacher Cabinet initiative is one of the most innovative approaches to encouraging teacher involvement that this district has ever seen. Rather than looking backwards to last year's mistakes, we are looking forward to 2018 and take the superintendent at her word that she wants to improve her support of and relationship with teachers."

The school board was also evaluated and rated "ineffective" with a score of 1.47, slightly higher than Postelwait's.

"While the school board fared very poorly in our survey, it should be pointed out that there are some members of the board who support classroom teachers," Stallings said. "It is regrettable that they have to endure such a dismal level of respect because of a few board members who let their personal agenda and failure to see the big picture get in the way of doing a competent job for the people of Charleston."

Teachers designated 14 Charleston schools as "Honor Roll Schools" for having principals who demonstrated outstanding leadership. Nine schools were designated "At-Risk" for what the organization calls poor principal performance.

Thirty principals received a score lower than 2.80, indicating a widespread need for improved school leadership, the group says.

