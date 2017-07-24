Quantcast

Detectives arrest 16-year-old for North Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a North Charleston murder.  

North Charleston police officials say detectives arrested the juvenile Monday afternoon for the murder of 17-year-old Knowledge Sumpter. 

Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police say the teen is being held at the DJJ while he awaits a bond hearing. 

According to Pryor, detectives were able to identify the teen as a suspect from information obtained during the investigation which is continuing. 

On July 21, officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Avenue to a report of a possible body in a yard.

Police discovered a deceased man who was shot. 

According to a report, the victim was wearing socks, no shoes, jeans that were down past his knees, boxer shorts and no shirt. 

NCPD officials say a canvas of the area was conducted where shell casings, blood and a pair of black shoes were located in the area of another home down the street. 

