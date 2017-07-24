Lowcountry High School Preview 2017 - SCISA

SCISA AAA

Porter-Gaud Cyclones

Head Coach: Rick Reetz (9th season)

Last Year: 10-2

Top Returners: Parks Cochran (Jr. LB), Graham Kaplan (Sr. CB), Amir Smalls (Sr. DL), Jones Alexander (Sr. DL), Keesler Lawrence (Jr. LB), Gil Caldwell (Sr. OL)

Top Newcomers: Andrew Thomas (Jr. QB), Walker Coleman (Jr. WR), Legend Waring (Fr. WR), Jonathan Weitz (Jr. K)

The Cyclones lost 19 seniors from last years team that made the state championship game. Rick Reetz says they might have the schools next set of star players on the roster now, but they don't know because the team is so inexperienced. But he's anxious to see what they can do. Gil Caldwell on the line is the only returning offensive starter but they'll have 8 returning starters on defense. Reetz said he knows his teams are usually more known for offense but that might change this year.

Pinewood Prep Panthers

Head Coach: Micheal Wright (5th season)

Last Season: 6-5

Top Returners: Montana Williams (Sr. RB/LB), Austin Murphy (Sr. WR), Matt Latham (Sr. RB/SS), Mills Rowland (Sr. WR), Zach Garcia (Sr. OL/DL), Chris Miles (Sr. OL), Ethan Clark (Sr. OL), Steven Ross (Sr. K/P)

Top Newcomers: Ethan Hirsch (Jr. QB), Max Grothaus (Jr. OL/DL), Mitchell Bishop (Jr. OL/DL), Cody White (Sr. RB/LB), Chandler Sigwald (Sr. WR/DB), Ben DeLillo (Sr. WR), Gabriel Gross (Sr. WR/FS), Tolman Burbage (Sr. CB)

The Panthers started off last season 6-1 before dropping their final 4 games of the year including a loss in the first round of the playoffs. After coming off an 11 win season the year before, they're anxious for a chance to bounce back in 2017. Ethan Hirsch takes over at quarterback this year and head coach Micheal Wright says he's depending on an experienced and big offensive line to buy him time.

SCISA AA

First Baptist Hurricanes

Head Coach: Johnny Waters (4th season)

Last Season: 10-2

Top Returners: Michel Dukes (Jr. RB), Timmy Campbell (Sr. MLB), Jackson Watson (Jr. OLB)?

Top Newcomers: Tremez Brown (Jr. QB)

The defending SCISA AA state champs are back for more. “We’ve got a new saying this year..it’s called C.A.T.S.: Championships are the standard,” says Hurricanes head coach Johnny Waters. “Every year we want to go in thinking we have an opportunity to win a championship.”? The Hurricanes will ride maybe the best running back in the area to get back to the finals in junior Michel Dukes.

Northwood Chargers

Head Coach: Phillip Keefe (6th season)

Last Season: 4-6

Top Returners: Justin Smith (Sr. RB/LB), Bryce Ellison (So. QB/LB), Caleb Roy (Sr. OL/DL), John Totuszynski (Sr. OL/DL)

Top Newcomers: Rick Newman (Jr. WR/LB)

“We’re going to be very young,” says head coach Philip Keefe. “This is the most inexperience I’ve had; 21 of 30 kids on the roster are freshmen and sophomores.” But Keefe is encouraged by their growth. “The sky is the limit. These younger guys have worked very hard this summer.”

Palmetto Christian Eagles

Head Coach: Chris Shimakonis (2nd season)

Last Season: 5-6

Top Returners: Chad Shimakonis (Sr. QB/DB), Da'von Stuckey (Jr. RB/OLB), Daniel Gunn (Jr. OL/LB), Stephen Hickman (Sr. WR/LB), Jackson Shogren (Sr. TE/DE), Brandon Caddell (Sr. OL/DL)

Top Newcomers: Christian Knizevski (So. WR/DB), Gage Kennington (Fr. WR/DB), Cole Silvester (Jr. WR/DB), Grayson Silvester (Jr. WR/DB)

The Eagles are another team that had a good stretch last season (going 5-2 over the course of 7 games) before falling off at the end including 3 straight losses and a first round playoff exit. Chris Shimakonis takes over for his 2nd stint as the teams head coach and has his son, Chad, calling the plays this year. Da'Von Stuckey should carry a lot of the load offensively, while Daniel Gunn anchors the defense.

SCISA A

Colleton Prep War Hawks

Head Coach: Rob Gorrell (3rd season)

Last Season: 10-2

Top Returners: Fisher Jackson (Sr. QB), Cole Smith (Sr. DT), Jason Dennis (Sr. DE), Joe Bryan (Sr. LB)

Top Newcomers: Dawson Sweat (So. WR/S), Josh Crosby (Sr. RB)?

Every o-line has seen legitimate time on Friday nights,” says War Hawks head coach Rob Gorrell. “On the defensive side, especially in the secondary, we have a lot of guys that haven’t seen a whole lot of time but I’m excited to see what they can do.” Colleton Prep is looking to not just return to the SCISA 2A state title game this year. “We don’t want to be participants this year,” says senior linebacker Joe Bryan. “We want to win this thing.”” The War Hawks week zero game is against Charlotte Latin.

Dorchester Academy Raiders

Head Coach: Chris Meyers (4th season)

Last Season: 6-5

Top Returners: Lance Brownlee (Sr. QB), Jack Barry (Sr. RB/LB), Ben Murray (Sr. LB/WR), Corey Judy (Jr. C/DT), Chase Way (Jr. WR)

Top Newcomers: Colby Weeks (So. RB)

The Raiders will have at least 7 players on both sides of the ball that started last season return this year. Because of that, Chris Meyers says they are way ahead of where they were at the start of last season. Lance Brownlee is back behind center with a good sense of how to run the offense his coach says.