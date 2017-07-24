Lowcountry High School Football Preview 2017 - 1A

1A

Baptist Hill Bobcats

Head Coach: Marion Brown (10th season)

Last Season: 9-3

Top Returners: Corey Fields (Sr. QB), Richard Bailey (Sr. WR), Rashad Maxwell (Sr. WR), Jamar Barron (Jr. T/DE), Jamal Barron (Jr. CB)

Coach Brown says quarterback Corey Fields gets better and better each year, which should be scary for everyone who has to play the Bobcats this season after he threw for over 33 hundred yards and 37 touchdowns last season. But Brown says his QB is even more comfortable this year and he’ll have weapons like Bailey and Maxwell to throw to on offense.

Charleston Charter Math & Science Riptide

Head Coach: Dave Brunner (2nd season)

Last Season: 0-9

Top Returners: Jaden Bailey (Sr. RB), Jordan Bailey (Sr. OL), Kenneth Garvin (Sr. OL/DL), Majors Phillipe (Sr. TE/LB), Tyler Grant (So. RB/LB)

In their 2nd season of existence, Coach Brunner says there are 3 things the Riptide have to do to get their first victory, be disciplined, be well conditioned and have internal leadership. He’ll be counting on the Bailey brothers and Garvin to provide the leadership as that trio has been with the team since its inception.

Cross Trojans

Head Coach: Shaun Wright (9th season)

Last Season: 8-3

Top Returners: Nate Walker (Sr. LB), Nathaniel Walker (Sr. OT/DE), Raekwon Smalls (Sr. DE/T), Javon Ripley (Sr. WR), Geandre Butler (So. OL)

Top Newcomers: Myron Wigfall (So. QB), Curtrell Pinckney (Sr. G/DT)

The Trojans will be relying on a veteran offensive line and a solid running game to hopefully allow Myron Wigfall to ease into the starting quarterback spot on offense. Defensively, they’ll be led by Nate Walker who coach Wright said from a work ethic standpoint is the best kid he’s ever coached.

Military Magnet Eagles

Head Coach: Gene Ross (15th season)

Last Season: 1-10

Top Returners: Kahlin Brown (Sr. WR/LB), Rodney Stokes (Sr. OG/LB), Antonio Champaigne (Jr. RB/LB), Rashaun Gholson (Jr. OL/DL), David Holmes (Jr. QB)

Top Newcomers: Kelvin Heyward (So. WR/OLB)

Gene Ross is excited for a season with a great group of kids who all have a good attitude this season. He also has some experience for the first time in a while with 7 junior starters on both sides of the ball. As always, numbers will be a factor as the Eagles had 4 starters from last season transfer. David Holmes will be fun to watch as the starting quarterback after moving from the offensive line last season.

St. John’s Islanders

Head Coach: Josh Harpe (1st season)

Last Season: 8-3

Top Returners: Cam Smiley (Sr. QB), Julian Degraffenridt (Sr. WR), James Middleton (Sr. LB), Lavon Traeye (Jr. S), Tyrone Hicks (Jr. OLB)

Top Newcomers: Jaque Gadsded (Fr. DB)

Josh Harpe takes over as the head coach after being promoted from assistant. He’s taking over a great group of kids who he’ll be leaning on early as he adjusts to the new position. Harpe said QB Cam Smiley is his de facto offensive coordinator and he’ll be depending a lot on the upper classmen to lead the younger kids.

Independent

Oceanside Collegiate Landsharks

Head Coach: Chad Grier (1st season)

Last Season: 0-8

Top Returners: Huw Meridith (Jr. WR), Sims Bennett (Jr. WR), Noah Gregg (Sr. LB/FB), Marcus Vazquez (Sr. DL/OL), Myles McGrew (Sr. DB), Dante Campbell (Sr. DB), Zion Coker (Jr. DB)

Top Newcomers: Sam Hartman (Sr. QB), Gerald Shepard (Sr. WR)

Chad Grier comes in as the new head coach for the 2nd year program and he inherits the gift of new quarterback Sam Hartman. The senior transfer is already verbally committed to Wake Forest and Grier says he's like having another coach on the field. "Easily one of the hardest workers on the team" Grier said of his quarterback.