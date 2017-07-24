Lowcountry High School Football Preview 2017 - 2A

2A

Academic Magnet Raptors

Head Coach: Steve Camp (1st season)

2016 record: 5-6

Top Returners Steven Schlosser (Jr. RB), Dillan Drymon (Sr. WR), Will Schnell (So. RB/LB), J.C. Lesesne (Jr. DT)

Top Newcomers: Will Jordan (So. QB)

“I’m excited for the opportunity for the change but at the same time I’ve got big shoes to fill,” says Steve Camp who takes over after Bud Walpole stepped down. “I’m optimistic at the skill positions we do have.” The Raptors will have Steven Schlosser looking to improve even more after a great sophomore season.

Burke Bulldogs

Head Coach: Anthony Sterling (3rd season)

2016 record: 0-10

Top Returners: Vayshonne Haines (Sr. DT), Fletcher Gibbs (Jr. FB), Mekhi Smith (Sr. DE)

Top Newcomers: Tyree Thompson (So. QB), J.D. Powell (Fr.-S/WR)

“We have numbers this year-the past two years we’ve struggled with that,” said head coach Anthony Sterling who added the Bulldogs basketball team winning a state championship last year is helping interest in the program.

Garrett Tech Falcons

Head Coach: Nick Hopp (4th season)

2016 record: 4-6

Top Returners: Dalmont Gourdine (Jr. DE/DT)

Top Newcomers: E.J. Gathers (Jr. QB)

“We’re young and rebuilding,” says Falcons head coach Nick Hopp. “I have a couple older guys coming out to help contribute. I hope to fill in the gaps with some athletic guys.”

North Charleston Cougars

Head Coach: Sam Lesky (1st season)

2016 record: 2-8

Top Returners: Yancey Washington (Sr. QB), Nick Reid (Sr. WR)

“We’re expecting the best year we’ve had in nine years.,” says first year head coach Sam Lesky. “Our goal is to have our first winning season in nine years. I can’t tell you how excited I am.”

Woodland Wolverines

Head Coach: Tydles Sibert (2nd season)

2016 record: 7-5

Top Returners: Ronald Summers-Sr. DE, Tim Brown-Sr.-DE, Lanard James-Sr.-LB, Jahreek Gaddist-Sr., S, J.J. Mazyck-Sr.-Corner, Johnathan Addison-Sr.-Safety

Top Newcomers: K’ron Pharoh (So. RB/WR) Marquise Parson (Jr. CB/WR)

“We’re confident,” says head coach Tydles Sibert. “We think we’ve got a chance to win every game we play.”