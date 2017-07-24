Lowcountry High School Football Preview 2017 - 3A

3A

Bishop England Battling Bishops

Head Coach: John Cantey (10th season)

Last Season: 8-3

Top Returners: Leo Albano (Sr. QB), Jacob Shiver (Jr. CB), Christian Greavu (Sr. DB/RB), Will Baston (Sr. WR), Jordan Baltimore (Sr. OL), Mac Hunter (Sr. OL), Daniel Russler (Sr. OL), Carter Kilgore (Sr. FB)

Top Newcomers: Chris Dangler (Sr. WR)

The Bishops return a lot of experience in their offensive line which should provide Leo Albano for some extra time to make decisions at quarterback. “He’s so smart, he’s the total package.” said John Cantey. BE also has former head coach Jim Daniel returning to the staff as an assistant.

Hanahan Hawks

Head Coach: Charlie Patterson (10th season)

Last Season: 3-8

Top Returners: Javante Grant (Sr. WR), DeAngelo Failey (Sr. OL), Kevin Voorhees (Sr. OL), Andre Brewington (Jr. OL), Cooper Dawson (Jr. DE), Eric Snider (Sr. DB)

Top Newcomers: Jake Ward (Jr. QB)

Coming off a rare down season for the Hawks, Charlie Patterson hopes they’ve learned from last year and that they don’t want to go through that again. Jake Ward takes over the quarterback duties and has a great target in Javante Grant to throw to. Plus a lot of help on the offensive line to buy him time. Patterson says they also plan to use the run game to try and not put too much pressure on Ward.

Timberland Wolves

Head Coach: Art Craig (17th season)

Last Season: 9-4

Top Returners: Jaquez Mitchell (Sr. QB), Kevin Williams (Sr. RB), Sam Driggers (Sr. OL), Josh Hill (Sr. FS), Roger Gibbs (Sr. RB)

Top Newcomers: Matt Williams (So. FB), James Alston (So. QB,) Emaunel Moultrie (So. DB)

The Wolves return one youngest teams in the area with just 9 seniors on the roster. Art Craig said they’ll lean heavily on guys like Jaquez Mitchell and Kevin Williams. Not just on the field but to teach them the way and provide leadership.