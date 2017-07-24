Lowcountry High School Football Preview 2017 - 4A

4A

Berkeley Stags

Head Coach: Randy Robinson (2nd season)

Last Season: 9-3

Top Returners: D.J. Chisolm (Jr. WR/RB), Kamren McCray (Jr. OL), Tre Morrison (Jr. Safety), Blake Jenkins (Sr. DL)

Top Newcomers: Devron Pesnell (Jr. WR)

“We weren’t physical enough up front last year. We’ve hopefully fixed that problem,” says head coach Randy Robinson. The Stags are looking to build off a successful 2016 season when they captured the 4A Region 8 title. “They expect a lot out of themselves..it’s back where it should be.”

Cane Bay Cobras

Head Coach: Russell Zehr (7th season)

Last Season: 10-2

Top Returners: R.J. Roderick (Sr. QB/S), Kris Copeland (Sr. RB), T.J. Johnson (Sr. WR), Caine Hartnett (Sr. LB), Aaron Winn (Sr. DE)

Top Newcomers: Deandre Ferguson (So. OL)

The Cobras return a lot of talent on offense including South Carolina commit R.J. Roderick under center. “It’s nice to have guys returning with a lot of experience, especially at quarterback,” said head coach Russell Zehr. Cane Bay will have some holes to fill on defense-they lost ten of eleven starters from last year’s team.

Colleton County Cougars

Head Coach: Coby Peeler (1st season)

Last Season: 2-8

Top Returners: Craig Grant (Sr. QB), Jalen Lawton (Sr. LB), De’Iajae Ferguson (Sr. WR)

Top Newcomers: Jalen Lavine (Fr. CB)

After getting hired late in the Spring, Coach Peeler said he and his team have been scrambling a little bit to catch up in the offseason. But he’s confident they’ll be ready to go for the start of the season. The Cougars will be running a spread offense this season although it will be balanced. Peeler said Grant has been making a lot of strides as he adjusts to the new system as well.

Stall Warriors

Head Coach: Joe Bessinger (4th season)

Last Season: 4-6

Top Returners: Juwon Scott (Jr. WR/CB), Javaree Wrighten (Jr. RB/DB), Mack Patterson (Sr. DE/WR), JJ Pinckney (So. LB/RB)

“We’ve got a lot of young kids that have a lot of potential,” says head coach Joe Bessinger. “Our job is to develop them. They’re gonna have to grow up real fast.”